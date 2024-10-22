News & Insights

Artemis Resources Reveals Strong Gold and Lithium Prospects

October 22, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has reported significant progress in its Karratha Gold Project, with notable high-grade rock chip assay results surpassing 10,000 g/t Au. In addition, the company’s ongoing exploration at the Karratha Lithium Project has revealed further promising lithium mineralization, while a new Memorandum of Understanding with ANAX Metals Ltd seeks to explore further opportunities in the Pilbara region. The company maintains a healthy financial position with $1.1 million in cash as of September 2024.

