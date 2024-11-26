Artemis Resources Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of share options, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This positive outcome could signal potential growth opportunities for the company in the coming year.

