Artemis Resources Confirms Steady Mineral Resources and Shareholder Details

Artemis Resources Limited has completed its annual review, confirming there are no changes to its mineral resources. The company has detailed governance arrangements to manage its mineral resource estimates, ensuring transparency and accuracy in announcements. As of September 2024, Artemis has 3,977 ordinary shareholders with no shares under voluntary escrow.

