Artemis Gold price target lowered to C$17.25 from C$17.75 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Soock lowered the firm’s price target on Artemis Gold (ARGTF) to C$17.25 from C$17.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
