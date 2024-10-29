News & Insights

Stocks

Artemis Boosts Stake in Evoke PLC

October 29, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

888 Holdings (GB:EVOK) has released an update.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has significantly increased its stake in Evoke PLC, crossing a 10% threshold of voting rights. This acquisition signals a noteworthy position in the UK-based company, highlighting an active interest in its future prospects. Investors might find this development intriguing as it reflects a strategic move by a prominent investment firm.

For further insights into GB:EVOK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EIHDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.