Artemis Boosts Stake in Evoke PLC

Artemis Investment Management LLP has significantly increased its stake in Evoke PLC, crossing a 10% threshold of voting rights. This acquisition signals a noteworthy position in the UK-based company, highlighting an active interest in its future prospects. Investors might find this development intriguing as it reflects a strategic move by a prominent investment firm.

