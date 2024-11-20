News & Insights

Artemis Boosts Stake in AOTI, Inc. to Over 4.5%

November 20, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

AOTI, Inc. (GB:AOTI) has released an update.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has acquired a significant stake in AOTI, Inc., crossing the 4.5% threshold of voting rights, as per the latest notification to the financial authorities. This move indicates Artemis’s growing interest and influence in the company, potentially impacting AOTI’s strategic directions and stock performance.

