Artemis Boosts Stake in 888 Holdings

888 Holdings (GB:EVOK) has released an update.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has increased its stake in 888 Holdings, raising its voting rights from 10.36% to over 11%. This move signals Artemis’s growing influence in the UK-based company, holding a total of 49,760,104 voting rights. Investors may find this development significant as it indicates potential shifts in company dynamics and shareholder influence.

