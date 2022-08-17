Artelo's (ARTL) FABP5 Inhibitor Effective in Pre-Clinical Study

Artelo Biosciencs ARTL were up 46% on Aug 16, during market hours, after the company announced positive initial data from a pre-clinical study for one of its novel inhibitors to fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) in anxiety-related disorders.

The clinical-stage pharma company announced the publication of its pre-clinical data exhibiting the potential efficacy of one of its FABP inhibitor from the company’s FABP inhibitor platform in reducing anxiety behaviors in a part of the brain important in anxiety.

The data also highlights the potential of modulating the FABP5 system as a target to develop novel anxiolytics.

Additionally, the pre-clinical data demonstrated that the CB2 receptor, involved in the control of fear and anxiety in the brain, is now capable of being modulated by the FABP5 inhibitor.

Per the company, these results from the study can help in developing novel anxiety-inhibiting pharmacotherapies.

Shares of Artelo have plunged 18.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 16%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s lead FABP5 inhibitor, ART26.12, is currently being developed as a potential treatment for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In June, the company reported positive results from a pre-clinical study of its patented products candidate ART26.12, exhibiting that the candidate could prevent and treat chemotherapy-induced pain in patients without any sedating effects.

Artelo is also developing a cannabinoid agonist G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targeting synthetic small molecule program, ART27.13, as a potential treatment for anorexia associated with cancer in a phase Ib/IIa study.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. Price

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. price | Artelo Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Artelo Biosciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Immunovant IMVT, Inozyme Pharma INZYand Sutro Biopharma STRO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Immunovant’s loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from $1.66 to $1.64 in the past 30 days. The same for 2023 has narrowed from $1.94 to $1.75 in the same time frame. SGEN has returned 11.8% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Immunovant missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the same on the remaining one occasion. The average negative earnings surprise for IMVT is 8.97%.

Inozyme Pharma’s loss estimates for 2022 have narrowed to $2.08 from a loss of $2.10 in the past 30 days. The loss estimates for 2023 also narrowed down from $2.01 per share to $1.95 per share in the same time frame.

INZY surpassed earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one. The average earnings surprise for Inozyme is 6.65%.

Sutro Biopharma’s loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from $3.27 to $2.36 in the past 30 days. The same for 2023 has narrowed from $3.43 to $2.91 in the same time frame.

Earnings of Sutro missed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, beat the same on one occasion and were in line with the estimate on the other remaining occasion. The average negative earnings surprise for STRO is 1.13%.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.