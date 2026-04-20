BioTech
ARTL

Artelo Reports Peer-reviewed Preclinical Evidence For FABP5 Inhibition In Pain Management; Stock Up

April 20, 2026 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the European Journal of Pain on the potential of FABP5 as a therapeutic target for pain management, and these results encourage advancement of ART26.12, a developing analgesic.

Preclinical evidence suggests that inhibition of fatty-acid binding protein 5 (FABP5), as a novel lipid-signalling target, has an analgesic effect on visceral, inflammatory, neuropathic, and joint pain.

Artelo has evaluated ART26.12, a FABP5 inhibitor as a novel, non-opioid pain treatment for diabetic neuropathy, osteoarthritis, cancer bone pain, and peripheral neuropathy caused by chemotherapy across 7 preclinical studies.

The drug has completed a Phase 1 single ascending dose study, and the company expects to initiate a multiple ascending dose study later this year.

ARTL is currently trading at $5.16, up 16.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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