Artelo Biosciences Reports Positive Effects Of ART26.12 In Psoriasis Models

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced positive effects of ART26.12 in both in vitro and in vivo psoriasis models, showing results comparable to immunomodulatory drugs with known serious adverse events.

ART26.12 is Artelo's orally active, small-molecule inhibitor of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 or FABP5. ART26.12 is being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic. Data from the first Phase 1 trial with ART26.12 is anticipated in the second quarter.

The new research was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Investigative Dermatology. The research article, titled ART26.12, A FATTY ACID-BINDING PROTEIN 5 INHIBITOR, SHOWS EFFICACY IN PRECLINICAL PSORIASIS MODELS, highlights ART26.12 and its potential ability to treat psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition.

George Warren, Lead Author and Principal Scientist at Artelo, said, "We are excited to share the results on this novel target in psoriasis. Our findings demonstrate that ART26.12 has effects comparable to powerful immunomodulators, while its unique pharmacology leads to a significantly distinct expression of proteins and lipids in the skin."

Warren added that pre-clinical IND-enabling studies with ART26.12, supported by a literature review of greater than 300 studies examining FABP inhibition, imply a low toxicological risk for ART26.12. This, if borne out in clinical studies, suggest FABP5 inhibition with an orally delivered small molecule may be an attractive, less costly, and safer approach for treating this debilitating chronic disease.

The company noted that a Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study in healthy volunteers with ART26.12 has completed enrollment with data announcements expected this quarter.

on Nasdaq, Artelo Biosciences shares are currently trading at $1.0207, down 1.7244 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.