Artelo Biosciences Reports Positive ART12.11 Tablet Data Showing Improved Pharmacokinetics

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Friday announced positive nonclinical results for ART12.11, its proprietary cocrystal formulation of cannabidiol or CBD and tetramethylpyrazine or TMP.

These findings were presented at the International Medical Cannabis Conference or IMCCB-25 held in Switzerland.

In studies comparing ART12.11 tablet formulations to the liquid Epidiolex (the only FDA-approved CBD therapy), ART12.11 showed similar or greater CBD and metabolite exposure levels, supporting its potential as an alternative to Epidiolex.

The studies demonstrated that ART12.11 offers several advantages, including improved stability, ease of dosing, and potentially lower costs.

ART12.11's cocrystal formulation also addresses challenges with CBD's solubility and bioavailability, making it possible to create a high drug-loaded tablet. This could result in better pharmacokinetics and efficacy than current CBD products on the market.

Andrew Yates, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Artelo, expressed optimism, stating, "These results reinforce our belief in ART12.11's potential to offer a commercially attractive CBD alternative, especially given its improved pharmacokinetics and pharmaceutical advantages."

Artelo is encouraged by these results and plans to continue evaluating ART12.11 in human studies. The company holds a U.S. patent for ART12.11, which will remain enforceable until 2038.

Currently, ARTL is trading at $1.36, down by 2.85 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.