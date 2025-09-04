Markets
Artelo Biosciences Prices $3 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

September 04, 2025 — 10:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage biopharma company, has priced its underwritten public offering of 640,924 common shares at $4.40 each and pre-funded warrants for 40,894 shares at $4.399 each.

Gross proceeds are expected to be about $3 million before expenses and discounts. Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to 102,272 additional shares to cover over-allotments. The offering is set to close on September 5, 2025, pending customary conditions.

R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager. The securities are being issued under Artelo's effective Form S-3 shelf registration, with the offering made only through a prospectus supplement and base prospectus filed with the SEC.

The company clarified the release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities in jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.

Thursday ARTL closed at $4.35, down 50.34%, and later rose 5.52% after hours to $4.59 on the NasdaqCM.

