Artelo Biosciences Expands Into Glaucoma With Fully Funded Clinical Study; Stock Surges Over 50%

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced two developments that significantly broaden its clinical pipeline and mark its entry into the fast-growing glaucoma market, sending shares sharply higher.

The company secured a fully funded investigator-sponsored clinical study of its cannabinoid-based candidate ART27.13 in glaucoma patients, while a new Vanderbilt Report highlighted the multibillion-dollar commercial opportunity ahead.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting more than 80 million people worldwide. Despite a wide range of available treatments, many patients continue to experience disease progression, and adherence to daily eye-drop regimens remains a challenge. ART27.13, a peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist, is designed to modulate intraocular pressure without the central nervous system side effects that have historically limited cannabinoid-based therapies in ophthalmology.

The newly announced study will be conducted by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust under an investigator-initiated agreement funded entirely by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division. The trial, titled "A Pilot, Randomized, Cross-Over Study to Determine the Effects of an Oral, Peripherally Selective, Synthetic Cannabinoid ART27.13 on Intraocular Pressure," has already received ethics and regulatory approval, with first patient enrollment expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Artelo will supply the study drug but will not bear the trial's financial costs, allowing the company to expand its pipeline without shareholder dilution.

A separate Vanderbilt Report underscored the scale of opportunity Artelo is entering. The global glaucoma market, valued at $9.46 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to $16.3 billion by 2033. Patient numbers are rising faster than treatment innovation, creating a gap that ART27.13 may help address. The report also emphasized the capital-efficient nature of the study, noting that Artelo retains strategic control and data rights while external partners fund the research.

Beyond ophthalmology, ART27.13 is already in a Phase 2 trial for cancer-related anorexia, where interim data from the CAReS study showed improvements in body weight, lean mass, and physical activity. Artelo also recently received a Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office for the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13, extending patent protection through 2041.

Together, the two announcements highlight Artelo's strategy of expanding its clinical programs through partnerships while continuing to advance its lead indications internally. With a fully funded glaucoma study and growing evidence in cancer-related anorexia, ART27.13 is emerging as a multi-indication asset within the company's broader lipid-signaling-focused pipeline.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-3 reverse stock split on March 10, 2026.

ARTL is currently trading at $7.15, up 50%.

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