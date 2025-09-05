Artelo Biosciences Closes $3 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 640,924 shares of common stock at $4.40 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 40,894 shares at $4.399 per warrant.

The gross proceeds totaled approximately $3 million before deducting fees and expenses. The company also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 102,272 additional shares to cover over-allotments.

R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. served as sole book-running manager and underwriter. The securities were issued under Artelo's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, with the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on September 5, 2025.

Friday ARTL closed at $4.51, up 3.68%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NasdaqCM.

