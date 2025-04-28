Artelo Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Results for Psoriasis Treatment ART26.12 in Journal of Investigative Dermatology

Artelo Biosciences reports promising ART26.12 psoriasis research results, indicating potential as a safer treatment alternative.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. announced promising findings from new research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology regarding its lead drug candidate ART26.12, a small-molecule inhibitor of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) designed for treating psoriasis. The studies demonstrated ART26.12's effectiveness in preclinical psoriasis models, rivaling that of existing immunomodulatory drugs which can cause serious side effects. ART26.12 shows potential for lower toxicity and greater safety, as highlighted by lead author Dr. George Warren. The company is also advancing ART26.12 as a non-opioid pain management solution for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, with data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial expected soon. With psoriasis affecting 2-3% of the global population and a significant market growth projected, Artelo's research underscores the need for safer therapeutic options in managing this chronic condition.

Potential Positives

New research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology demonstrates the efficacy of ART26.12 in preclinical psoriasis models, potentially positioning Artelo as an innovator in psoriasis treatment.

ART26.12 shows comparable results to existing immunomodulatory drugs, suggesting it could offer a safer alternative with fewer serious adverse events for patients.

The Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study has completed enrollment, with data announcements expected soon, indicating progress in clinical development.

The global psoriasis market is poised for significant growth, presenting a lucrative opportunity for Artelo with its innovative treatment approach.

Potential Negatives

The statement about the low toxicological risk for ART26.12, while promising, may raise skepticism among investors and stakeholders about the drug's safety until proven in clinical studies.

The mention of serious adverse events associated with existing immunomodulatory drugs may inadvertently highlight the potential risks and challenges of ART26.12, putting additional pressure on the company's claims of safety.

The dependence on future data releases for establishing ART26.12's effectiveness and safety could lead to uncertainty and volatility in the company’s stock if results do not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is ART26.12 and its significance in psoriasis treatment?

ART26.12 is a small-molecule inhibitor of FABP5, showing efficacy in psoriasis models comparable to existing immunomodulatory drugs.

How does ART26.12 differ from traditional psoriasis therapies?

ART26.12 has a unique pharmacology with lower toxicological risks and aims to provide a safer, non-opioid treatment alternative.

What are the expected outcomes of ART26.12's Phase 1 trial?

Data from the Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study is anticipated in Q2 2025, focusing on safety and efficacy.

What is the current state of psoriasis treatments?

Psoriasis treatments can be effective but often have significant side effects, creating a need for safer therapeutic options like ART26.12.

What is the projected market growth for psoriasis therapies?

The global psoriasis market is projected to grow from $29.15 billion in 2025 to $57.68 billion by 2032.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL)



, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological or neurological conditions, today announced new research published in the peer-reviewed





Journal of Investigative Dermatology





describing the positive effects of ART26.12 in both



in vitro



and



in vivo



psoriasis models, showing results comparable to immunomodulatory drugs with known serious adverse events.





The research article, titled “ART26.12, A FATTY ACID-BINDING PROTEIN 5 INHIBITOR, SHOWS EFFICACY IN PRECLINICAL PSORIASIS MODELS,” highlights ART26.12, Artelo’s orally active, small-molecule inhibitor of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) and its potential ability to treat psoriasis.





George Warren, PhD, Lead Author and Principal Scientist at Artelo, said, “We are excited to share the results on this novel target in psoriasis. Our findings demonstrate that ART26.12 has effects comparable to powerful immunomodulators, while its unique pharmacology leads to a significantly distinct expression of proteins and lipids in the skin.”





FABP5, sometimes referred to as epidermal FABP, was first discovered in psoriasis tissue in the early 1990s. It is highly expressed in skin and immune cells and plays a key role in skin cell homeostasis. FABP5 is upregulated in numerous dermatological conditions, promoting inflammation and correlating with disease severity.





Dr. Warren added, “Pre-clinical IND-enabling studies with ART26.12, supported by a literature review of greater than 300 studies examining FABP inhibition, imply a low toxicological risk for ART26.12, which, if borne out in clinical studies, suggest FABP5 inhibition with an orally delivered small molecule may be an attractive, less costly, and safer approach for treating this debilitating chronic disease.”





A Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study in healthy volunteers with ART26.12 has completed enrollment with data announcements expected this quarter.







About ART26.12







ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP5 inhibitor, is being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic. Data from the first Phase 1 trial with ART26.12 is anticipated in Q2 2025. The initial clinical development planned is for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). FABPs are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in several pathologies. In addition to ART26.12 in CIPN, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.







About Psoriasis







Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that accelerates the production of skin cells, leading to the formation of red, scaly patches. Affecting about 2–3% of the global population, Psoriasis can occur anywhere on the body, most commonly on the scalp, elbows, and knees. Psoriasis is a lifelong condition, and while its severity varies, it can significantly impact quality of life through physical discomfort and emotional distress. Flare-ups are often triggered by factors such as stress, infections, or environmental changes. In addition to the visible symptoms, psoriasis is associated with a higher risk of other health issues, including cardiovascular disease. There is no cure for psoriasis, and current treatments, while broadly effective, can have significant side effects, highlighting the need for safer, more effective therapies. According to





Fortune Business Insights





, the global psoriasis market was estimated to be valued at $27.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow from $29.15 billion in 2025 to $57.68 billion by 2032.







About Artelo Biosciences







Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.







