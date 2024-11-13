News & Insights

Artelo Biosciences announces new data on novel non-opioid treatment for OA pain

November 13, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced new data being presented today on ART26.12, Artelo’s lead clinical Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5, FABP5, inhibitor, in osteoarthritis, OA, pain at the 13th Annual Musculoskeletal Repair and Regeneration Symposium in New York. This evidence adds OA pain to the list of pain types such as neuropathic and cancer bone pain where ART26.12 has shown potential as an analgesic with a novel mechanism of action.

