Artelo Biosciences Announces Encouraging Data From Nonclinical Studies Of ART27.13, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Monday, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) announced results from nonclinical studies in neuropathic pain with ART27.13 for the treatment of patients experiencing cancer-related anorexia cachexia syndrome or CACS.

The studies were conducted by Artelo researchers to determine whether ART27.13 has the potential to address neuropathic pain in cancer patients. They investigated its proprietary dual cannabinoid agonist in a nonclinical model of paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy.

The findings showed that repeated dosing with ART27.13 reduced neuropathic pain-associated behaviors in both male and female paclitaxel-treated animals, suggesting that ART27.13 may have broader applications in cancer supportive care beyond CACS.

"Interim CAReS results, and the new data in neuropathic pain, suggests peripheral cannabinoid receptor modulation may influence multiple pathways associated with appetite regulation, metabolism, body composition and symptom management, particularly chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, in patients with cancer," said Professor Saoirse E. O'Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Science at Artelo Biosciences and presenter of the interim results from CAReS or Cancer Appetite Recovery Study.

Currently, ARTL is trading at $1.032, down 4.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

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