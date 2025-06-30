Artelo Announces Positive Phase 1 Data Of Non-Opioid Analgesic Candidate For Persistent Pain

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), Monday, announced favorable results from its Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose or SAD clinical trial evaluating ART26.12, a first-in-class, orally administered inhibitor of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 or FABP5, for the treatment of persistent pain.

The study enrolled 49 healthy volunteers and demonstrated a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic or PK profile. All adverse events reported were mild, transient, and self-resolving, with no drug-related side effects observed.

Plasma concentration data showed linear and dose-dependent absorption across the evaluated range, and a wide therapeutic window was identified, supporting future dose optimization.

ART26.12 is the first peripherally acting, selective FABP5 inhibitor to reach human clinical trials.

The compound works by modulating lipid-signaling pathways related to pain and inflammation, including TRPV1, PPARa, cannabinoid receptors, and potentially Nav1.8.

Based on the positive Phase 1 data, Artelo plans to initiate a Multiple Ascending Dose or MAD study in the fourth quarter of 2025 to further evaluate ART26.12 with repeated dosing over time.

ART26.12 is initially being developed for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy or CIPN and has been included in the NIH's HEAL Initiative Preclinical Screening Platform for Pain, part of efforts to advance non-opioid solutions for chronic pain.

Artelo is also exploring broader applications of its FABP5 inhibitor platform for neuropathic and nociceptive pain, anxiety, psoriasis, and certain cancers.

Currently, ARTL is trading at $21.13, up by 211.65 percent on the Nasdaq.

