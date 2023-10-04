ARTEC GmbH Shareholders To Set Up New Subsidiary In UK - Quick Facts

News & Insights

October 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - The shareholders of ARTEC GmbH, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH and Rheinmetall Defence Nederland B.V., have elected to set up ARTEC Boxer UK Ltd., a new subsidiary in the United Kingdom. It will be a wholly owned subsidiary of ARTEC GmbH and assume responsibility for its operational activities in the UK.

ARTEC Boxer UK Ltd. will provide the British Army with service and maintenance support for the Boxer armoured transport vehicle. It will also pursue export orders.

