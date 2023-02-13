Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.56MM shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK). This represents 19.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 24, 2022 they reported 10.33MM shares and 19.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.80% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $23.02. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 111.80% from its latest reported closing price of $10.87.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is a decrease of 107 owner(s) or 37.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.08%, an increase of 44.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 45,898K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 8,750K shares representing 16.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,908K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,436K shares, representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,599K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,300K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,140K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock's approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

