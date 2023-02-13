Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.64% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.86% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morphic Holding is $64.64. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 82.86% from its latest reported closing price of $35.35.

The projected annual revenue for Morphic Holding is $12MM, a decrease of 83.71%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphic Holding. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORF is 0.13%, an increase of 17.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 32,896K shares. The put/call ratio of MORF is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,952K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,150K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 35.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,343K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing a decrease of 27.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 84.95% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 1,223K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,140K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORF by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Morphic Holding Background Information

Morphic Holding Background Information

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages Morphic's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

