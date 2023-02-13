Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.45MM shares of IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 63.33% and an increase in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.97% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for IGM Biosciences is $40.06. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 70.97% from its latest reported closing price of $23.43.

The projected annual revenue for IGM Biosciences is $6MM, an increase of 703.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Biosciences. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGMS is 0.07%, an increase of 31.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 19,227K shares. The put/call ratio of IGMS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 3,334K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,156K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,450K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,218K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 38.37% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,205K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 44.31% over the last quarter.

IGM Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.