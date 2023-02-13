Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Aravive (ARAV)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.18MM shares of Aravive Inc (ARAV). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 1.31MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 829.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 423.35% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aravive is $10.00. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 423.35% from its latest reported closing price of $1.91.

The projected annual revenue for Aravive is $1MM, a decrease of 84.08%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aravive. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAV is 0.02%, an increase of 81.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.73% to 4,012K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAV is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 1,311K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 946K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 370K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 257K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 22.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 167K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aravive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive's lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and has initiated a registrational Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company is dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

