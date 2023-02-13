Artal International S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 23, 2022 they reported 2.29MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.85% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vigil Neuroscience is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 69.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.71.

The projected annual revenue for Vigil Neuroscience is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vigil Neuroscience. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIGL is 0.75%, an increase of 101.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.14% to 25,032K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,837K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 4,214K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,363K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 86.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 1,782.17% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,286K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 474.45% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,166K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 220.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

