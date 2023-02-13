Artal International S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Blue Chip Value Fund (BLU)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.70MM shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.50MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.44% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Chip Value Fund is $15.42. The forecasts range from a low of $3.74 to a high of $25.40. The average price target represents an increase of 86.44% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Chip Value Fund is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Chip Value Fund. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLU is 0.69%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.45% to 116,331K shares. The put/call ratio of BLU is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,386K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,230K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,247K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,534K shares, representing an increase of 45.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 96.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 8,363K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing an increase of 52.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 161.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,197K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 32.05% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 6,000K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLU by 21.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

