Arta TechFin Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financials

November 18, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Arta TechFin Corporation Limited (HK:0279) has released an update.

Arta TechFin Corporation Limited’s board is scheduled to meet on November 29, 2024, to approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential for an interim dividend. This meeting reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain financial transparency and shareholder engagement.

