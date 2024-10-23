Art Group Partners in New Cargo Charter Venture

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a joint venture with VeloX Express, a subsidiary of China Logistics, to manage a new cargo aircraft charter business. This strategic move aims to expand Art Group’s business portfolio, potentially increasing income and shareholder returns. The joint venture will focus on specific cargo routes, including Hong Kong to Miami.

