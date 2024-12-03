Art Group Holdings Announces New Air Cargo Partnership

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a Management Services Agreement where HHM Aviation will manage operations for Hainan Meilan Cargo, a major player in air cargo transportation, from December 2024 to June 2027. The agreement ensures services are offered on competitive commercial terms similar to those given to independent third parties, with quarterly payment terms. This development could be of interest to investors tracking movements and partnerships in the air cargo sector.

