ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) Price Target Increased by 56.25% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:SPRY) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 56.25% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.69% from the latest reported closing price of 8.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARS Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRY is 0.11%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 67,796K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRY is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,078K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 9,460K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,241K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,098K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRY by 68.16% over the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 4,013K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology, which is designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

