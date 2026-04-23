ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $8.4. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks.

ARS Pharmaceuticals’ stock price gain can be attributed to increasing investor confidence in its lead product, neffy. Following its U.S. and international approvals, the company is expanding neffy’s reach through label updates (such as broader pediatric use),global marketexpansion, payer access, and real-world evidence generation to drive adoption. Recently, the FDA approved an update to the prescribing information for neffy 1 mg, removing the minimum age requirement. The treatment can now be used by both children and adults weighing at least 33 lbs for emergency management of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $22.35 million, up 180.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPRY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $16.42. AUPH has returned 11.3% in the past month.

For Aurinia, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +7.4% over the past month to $0.18. This represents a change of +12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Aurinia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.