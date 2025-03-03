ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 20, 2025, to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on March 20, 2025, to discuss financial results and business updates.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, along with key business updates. Interested participants can register for dial-in information. The company will also take part in several investor conferences, including a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10 and investor meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18. ARS Pharmaceuticals focuses on providing solutions for patients at risk of anaphylaxis, particularly through its product, neffy® 2 mg, an epinephrine nasal spray. Further details are available on their website.

Potential Positives

Company is hosting a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

Participation in multiple investor conferences showcases the company's proactive approach to investor relations and potential market visibility.

Announcement of the neffy® 2 mg nasal spray highlights a significant product aimed at addressing a critical health issue, enhancing the company’s market positioning in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide detailed financial results and business highlights in advance of the conference call may lead to investor uncertainty or speculation regarding the company's performance.



The announcement of future investor conferences without concrete results or milestones being shared may be perceived as a lack of transparency or substantive progress by the company.



The focus on upcoming conferences and the conference call could divert attention from potential ongoing issues or challenges facing the company or its product, which are not addressed in the release.

FAQ

When will the ARS Pharmaceuticals conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the conference call and webcast?

Participants can register for the event to obtain dial-in information and access the webcast on the company's website.

What financial results will be discussed in the call?

The call will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business highlights.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

What is neffy® and its significance?

Neffy® is an epinephrine nasal spray for emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, for patients over 30 kg.

$SPRY Insider Trading Activity

$SPRY insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD E LOWENTHAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $10,876,472 .

. SARINA TANIMOTO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $10,876,472 .

. JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 563,270 shares for an estimated $10,143,705 .

. JUSTIN CHAKMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 529,245 shares for an estimated $7,087,279 .

. LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,859,380 .

. BRIAN DORSEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $493,858 .

. ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $280,423 .

. KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $200,000

$SPRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SPRY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Company to Host Conference Call on March 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET







SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business highlights. The dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by



registering for the event



In addition, ARS Pharma Management will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences:







Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat on March 10, 2025



Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat on March 10, 2025



37



th



Annual Roth Conference: investor meetings on March 16-18, 2025







To access the webcast and slides, please visit the



Events & Presentations



page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s



website.



A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.







About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The company is commercializing





neffy





® 2 mg (trade name



EUR







neffy





® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit



www.ars-pharma.com



Investor Contacts:







Justin Chakma, ARS Pharmaceuticals







justinc@ars-pharma.com









Media Contact:







Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.







christycurran@sambrown.com







615.414.8668



