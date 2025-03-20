ARS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $SPRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS ($SPRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.66. The company also reported revenue of $86,580,000, beating estimates of $16,134,360 by $70,445,640.

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 563,270 shares for an estimated $10,143,705 .

. RICHARD E LOWENTHAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492 .

. SARINA TANIMOTO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,433,492 .

. JUSTIN CHAKMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 529,245 shares for an estimated $7,087,279 .

. LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $4,419,826 .

. BRIAN DORSEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $493,858 .

. KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $200,000

ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $140,423.

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of ARS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

