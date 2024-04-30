News & Insights

Markets
SPRY

ARS Pharma Submits Response For Neffy MAA To EMA's CHMP, Signs License Deal With CSL Seqirus

April 30, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY), Tuesday announced the submission of Day 180 response for Neffy's Marketing Authorization Application to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency, expecting to receive the opinion on the drug in the second quarter of 2024.

Neffy or epinephrine nasal spray is an investigational drug proposed for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions including anaphylaxis.

The response covers all concerns previously raised by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), incorporating findings from a repeat dose PK/PD study of Neffy under nasal allergen challenge (NAC) conditions and updated testing concerning nitrosamine levels.

Simultaneously, the biopharmaceutical company also signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with CSL Seqirus, a subsidiary of CSL Ltd. to commercialize Neffy across Australia and New Zealand.

Under the agreement, ARS will receive an upfront payment as well as event-driven milestone payments.

Currently, ARS Pharma's stock is up 0.12 percent at $8.61 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.