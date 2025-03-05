ARS Pharma : FDA Approves Neffy 1 Mg For Type I Allergic Reactions In Pediatric Patients

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved neffy 1 mg (epinephrine nasal spray) for the treatment of Type I Allergic Reactions, including anaphylaxis, in children who are aged 4 years and older and weigh 15 to less than 30 kilograms.

neffy 1 mg is the first and only needle-free epinephrine treatment approved for younger children.

ARS Pharma is committed to access and affordability, and neffy 1 mg is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of May 2025.

The approval of neffy 1 mg follows FDA approval for neffy 2 mg on August 9, 2024 for children and adults weighing 30kg, and approval for EURneffy in the EU by the European Commission on August 22, 2024.

neffy is a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

