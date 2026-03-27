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ARS Pharma: FDA Approves Label Update For Theneffy 1 Mg To Remove Age Criteria

March 27, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals, (SPRY) announced the U.S. FDA has approved updating theneffy 1 mg or epinephrine nasal spray prescribing information to remove the age criteria so all children and adults who weigh 33 lbs. or more can utilize neffy for the emergency treatment of Type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The label update recommends patients carry neffy in the blister packaging or in the neffy carrying case.

Nicole Chase, Allergy/Immunology and Pediatrics, said: "Having a needle-free epinephrine treatment available for anyone who meets the weight criteria is an important step forward, in broadening access, lowering treatment hurdles, and supporting caregivers who are doing everything they can to protect their children."

At last close, ARS Pharma shares were trading at $8.56, up 8.35%.

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