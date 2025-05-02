ARS Pharma, ALK-Abelló Expand Neffy Pediatric Reach Ahead Of Back-to-School Season

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) announced a new co-promotion agreement with ALK-Abelló A/S to expand the reach of neffy, its needle-free epinephrine nasal spray, to an additional 9,000 pediatricians across the United States.

The collaboration is timed to support increased adoption ahead of the back-to-school season, when demand for severe allergy preparedness peaks.

This agreement builds upon a previous licensing deal under which ARS received $145 million upfront and granted ALK commercial rights to neffy outside the U.S., including in Canada, the UK, and the EU.

The new partnership expands ARS Pharma's total promotional reach to nearly 20,000 healthcare providers. Under the four-year agreement, ARS Pharma will retain all U.S. commercialization rights and revenue, while compensating ALK with a quarterly base fee and performance-based payments starting in year two if specific market share thresholds are exceeded.

neffy will hold a primary promotion position within ALK's sales force for the first two years and a co-primary position for the remaining two. ARS also retains termination rights in the event of a change of control.

The deal coincides with ARS Pharma's launch of a direct-to-consumer campaign in May, aligned with the availability of the 1 mg pediatric dose for children aged four and older who weigh at least 33 lbs.

The company expects a $3 million quarterly increase in operating expenses beginning in the third quarter 2025, with no impact on cash flow for the year.

neffy is the first and only FDA-approved intranasal epinephrine treatment for Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, offering a needle-free alternative to traditional auto-injectors.

The product is indicated for adults and children aged 4+ and addresses a key treatment gap driven by needle fear, delayed administration, and underuse of existing devices.

Since its launch in September 2024, Neffy has generated $7.3 million in total U.S. net product revenue (for 2024).

Currently, SPRY is trading at $14.82 up by 4.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

