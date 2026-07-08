ARS Appoints Casale As CEO Following Sudden Departure Of Lowenthal

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the immediate succession of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from co-founder Richard Lowenthal to current President Donn Casale.

The company stated that Lowenthal, who co-founded ARS in 2015, was no longer an employee and officer, effective from June 6, 2026.

Lowenthal guided the company through the development and commercialization of lead product neffy, a drug administered to treat Type 1 allergic reactions including anaphylaxis in children and adults. There were no specific reasons cited for his departure.

Casale was touted as an ideal successor by the company, which highlighted his 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical business and commercial leadership. Prior to ARS, Casale served as Chief Commercial Officer at Dynavax Technologies, and oversaw the successful commercial launch of Hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV during his tenure. Previously, he also directed significant operations at Depomed and Merck.

SPRY closed Tuesday at $8.19, down 1.68%. In the overnight trade, the stock is at $8.13, down 0.73%.

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