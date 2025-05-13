$ARRY stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARRY stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,584,714 of trading volume.

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARRY:

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$ARRY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025

