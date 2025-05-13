$ARRY stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARRY stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,584,714 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARRY:
$ARRY Insider Trading Activity
$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
- NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 7,433,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,899,856
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,036,628 shares (+294.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,421,233
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,466,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,940,359
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 3,020,200 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,242,008
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP removed 2,598,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,693,254
- ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG removed 2,551,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,408,040
- AMUNDI added 1,879,090 shares (+78.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,349,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ARRY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARRY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARRY forecast page.
$ARRY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARRY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARRY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/06/2025
You can track data on $ARRY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.