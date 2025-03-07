$ARRY stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARRY stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,920,976 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARRY:
$ARRY Insider Trading Activity
$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.
- NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697
$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 7,433,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,899,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,282,916 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,908,812
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,036,628 shares (+294.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,421,233
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,282,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,261,200
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,466,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,940,359
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 3,020,200 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,242,008
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,936,304 shares (+2469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,735,276
