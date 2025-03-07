$ARRY stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARRY stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,920,976 of trading volume.

$ARRY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARRY:

$ARRY insiders have traded $ARRY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN G. HOSTETLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 14,430 shares for an estimated $100,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MANNING (President & COO) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $29,697

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARRY stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ARRY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.