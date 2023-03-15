ARRY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.07, changing hands as low as $17.88 per share. Array Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARRY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.445 per share, with $24.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.92.

