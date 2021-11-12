ARRY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.82, changing hands as high as $25.99 per share. Array Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARRY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.72 per share, with $54.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.97.

