Arrow's (ARW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Arrow Electronics ARW reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate $1.45. However, quarterly earnings were down a penny on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues came in at $6.61 billion, down 11% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted revenues dropped 8% year over year. The revenue figure, however, beat the consensus mark of $6.37 billion.
The company witnessed impressive demand for software, cloud and security solutions during the second quarter as firms needed to enable business continuity and remote working amid social-distancing measures.
Segmental Details
Adjusted revenues from Global Components decreased 8% year over year to $4.72 billion. On a reported basis, revenues declined 10%. Region wise, the segment’s adjusted revenues from the Americas decreased 18% year over year. Adjusted sales from the Asia Pacific declined 7% year over year. Global Components’ contribution from Europe fell 18% on an adjusted basis.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) came in at $1.89 billion, down 8% year over year. Region wise, the segment’s adjusted revenues from the Americas slid 11% year on year. Global ECS’s contribution from Europe fell 4% on an adjusted basis.
Margins
Arrow’s non-GAAP gross profit slipped 12.1% from the prior-year quarter to $739.8 million.
Operating income dropped 17.5% to $200.3 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Arrow exited the June-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $203 million compared with the previous quarter’s $201 million.
Long-term debt was $2.1 billion compared with the $2.22 billion witnessed at the end of the prior quarter.
The company’s cash flow from operations was $418.2 million.
In the second quarter, Arrow returned $72.8 million to shareholders through the stock-repurchase program. The company, on Jul 30, announced a new share-repurchase program worth $600 million.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2020, sales are estimated between $6.325 billion and $6.925 billion.
Global Components sales are projected at $4.675-$4.975 billion. Global ECS sales are estimated to be $1.65-$1.95 billion.
Interest expenses will presumably be about $33 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share at $1.54-$1.70.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Arrow carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Dropbox DBX, Zoom Video Communications ZM and Analog Devices ADI. While both Dropbox and Zoom sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox, Zoom and Analog Devices is currently pegged at 32.5%, 25%, and 13.3%, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.