Arrowpoint Exits XPeng Position, Selling 500,000 Shares Worth $9 Million

Arrowpoint exited its entire 500,000 share stake, valued at about $9 million.

The position was previously approximately 8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Nov. 13, 2025, Arrowpoint Investment Partners (Singapore) sold its entire holding in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV). The fund reduced its position by 500,000 shares, corresponding to an estimated $8.94 million change in value based on quarterly average prices. No shares remain after the trade.

What else to know

The fund sold out its XPeng position, which previously accounted for 8% of assets under management (AUM) in the prior quarter; post-trade, the stake represents 0% of AUM.

Top equity holdings after the filing:

NYSE:AEG: $15,407,748 (15.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SATS: $3,769,740 (3.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VCSH: $3,405,018 (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ALAB: $3,403,396 (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ATAT: $2,727,869 (2.7% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-12-29) $20.5 Market Capitalization $19.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.04 billion

Company Snapshot

XPeng offers smart electric vehicles, including SUVs (G3, G3i), sports sedans (P7), and family sedans (P5), along with after-sales services such as maintenance, super charging, leasing, insurance, and digital subscriptions.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of electric vehicles and related services, leveraging proprietary technology and an integrated service ecosystem.

It targets consumers in China seeking technologically advanced and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker differentiates itself through advanced in-house technology, integrated services, and a commitment to innovation in the rapidly evolving EV sector. XPeng's strategy centers on delivering high-performance vehicles and a seamless customer experience to capture growing demand in China's premium and mid-market automotive segments.

Foolish take

XPeng has had a very strong year of EV production and deliveries. Through November, vehicle deliveries have soared by 156% year-over-year. A push to increase exports has been a large part of that. XPeng has nearly doubled the volume of exported EVs this year, representing about 10% of deliveries.

Global competition among EV makers has also increased this year, though. China-based EV makers, in particular, have ramped up production and sales both within and outside of the country.

Form 13F SEC filings don't specify when, within the quarterly period, a firm sells its shares. XPeng stock peaked at nearly $25 per share in Q3, representing more than a 100% year-to-date gain at that time. Arrowpoint may have decided to lock in that gain.

Booking profits is never a bad strategy for investors. That doesn't necessarily mean the investment firm has lost confidence in the company, however. With competition intensifying though, and global EV sales growth slowing, it may become more difficult to pick winners and losers in the EV space going forward.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners has a diversified portfolio, and moving on from XPeng at an opportune time may have just been a strategic portfolio management move.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Complete exit: When an investor sells all of their holdings in a particular security or company.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares an investor holds in a company.

Quarterly average prices: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Integrated service ecosystem: A coordinated set of products and services offered together to enhance customer experience and loyalty.

Proprietary technology: Technology owned and developed by a company, not available for use by competitors.

Premium and mid-market segments: Categories of products targeting higher-end (premium) and middle-income (mid-market) consumers.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns or results compared to a benchmark or peer group.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

