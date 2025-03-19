ArrowMark Financial Corp. Reports Estimated Net Asset Value of $22.04 as of February 28, 2025

ArrowMark Financial Corp. reported an estimated NAV of $22.04 as of February 28, 2025.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced its estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of $22.04 as of February 28, 2025. This NAV figure does not represent a complete financial statement for the period. ArrowMark Financial, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "BANX," is a closed-end fund focused on providing current income primarily through investments in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions, managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. The press release also highlights various risks associated with investments in the fund and notes that past performance does not guarantee future results. For more details, investors are encouraged to review the company's reports filed with the SEC or visit their website.

ArrowMark Financial announced an estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of $22.04 as of February 28, 2025, providing investors with a current valuation of their investment.

The press release emphasizes that the estimated NAV is unaudited and not a comprehensive statement of the company's financial condition, raising concerns about reliability and transparency.

The statement warns that there is no assurance ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective, which may deter potential investors.

The extensive list of risks included in the disclaimer may overwhelm investors and highlight significant vulnerabilities within the company's operations and investment strategy.

What is ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "BANX."

What is the current NAV for ArrowMark Financial?

As of February 28, 2025, the estimated and unaudited NAV for ArrowMark Financial is $22.04.

What is the investment objective of BANX?

BANX aims to provide shareholders with current income by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions.

Who manages ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

How can I learn more about ArrowMark Financial?

For more information, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contact Destra at 877.855.3434.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $63,800 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $45,396 and 0 sales.

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of February 28, 2025, was $22.04.





This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month February 28, 2025.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at BANX@destracapital.com.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at







www.sec.gov







and on the BANX’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com





