ArrowMark Financial Corp. Reports Estimated Net Asset Value of $21.74 as of April 30, 2025

ArrowMark Financial Corp. reports estimated April 2025 NAV of $21.74; investment involves various risks.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced that its estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of April 30, 2025, is $21.74. This estimate does not provide a complete picture of the company's financial status for that month. ArrowMark Financial, listed under NASDAQ symbol "BANX," is a closed-end fund that aims to deliver current income to its shareholders by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. The fund is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. Investors are cautioned that there are various risks associated with investing in the fund, including market and management risks, and should consider the investment objective and risk factors carefully before investing. Further information can be found on their website or by contacting Destra.

Potential Positives

ArrowMark Financial reported an estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of $21.74 as of April 30, 2025, providing transparency regarding its financial position.



The company is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC, which may instill confidence in investors regarding the management capabilities and expertise in financial investments.



Being listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX" indicates a level of credibility and visibility in the financial market.



ArrowMark Financial's investment objective to provide current income aligns with investor interests in income-generating investments, potentially attracting more investors.

Potential Negatives

The estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) provided may create uncertainty about the company's financial health, suggesting potential volatility for investors.

Significant disclaimers indicate various risks including investment, market, and liquidity risks, which could deter potential investors.

The lack of comprehensive financial statements may lead to skepticism regarding the company's transparency and overall financial performance.

FAQ

What is the estimated NAV of ArrowMark Financial Corp. as of April 30, 2025?

The estimated NAV of ArrowMark Financial Corp. as of April 30, 2025, is $21.74.

What is the primary investment objective of ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial's primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income.

Where is ArrowMark Financial Corp. listed?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.”

Who manages ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

What types of risks does ArrowMark Financial face?

ArrowMark Financial is subject to various risks, including investment, market, management, and liquidity risks among others.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $84,810 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $45,396 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANA STAGGS (President) purchased 149 shares for an estimated $2,737

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of April 30, 2025, was $21.74.





This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month April 30, 2025.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at BANX@destracapital.com.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at







www.sec.gov







and on the BANX’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com





