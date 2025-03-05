ArrowMark Financial Corp. Declares Special Cash Distribution of $0.10 and Regular Cash Distribution of $0.45 for Q1 2025

ArrowMark Financial declared a total cash distribution of $0.55 per share for Q1 2025, payable March 27.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. has announced a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share, alongside a regular cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $0.55 per share. This distribution will be paid on March 27, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 20, 2025. The company's Chairman and CEO, Sanjai Bhonsle, expressed confidence in the Fund's consistent ability to exceed its declared quarterly distribution rate, highlighting ArrowMark's commitment to risk-adjusted returns and income generation while preserving capital. ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end fund focused on providing current income through investments primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share, demonstrating the company's ability to generate excess income.

Regular cash distribution of $0.45 per share reflects the company's commitment to providing consistent returns to shareholders.

The total distribution of $0.55 per share signals strong financial performance and effective income generation strategies.

Potential Negatives

The special cash distribution of $0.10 per share may indicate potential limitations in future income generation or overall financial health, as it is derived from excess income rather than ongoing earnings.

The company highlights multiple risks in its disclaimer, which could raise concerns among investors about the stability and long-term viability of the fund.

No assurance is provided that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its stated investment objective, which could deter prospective investors looking for more certainty in income generation.

FAQ

What is the special cash distribution declared by ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial has declared a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share generated from excess income.

When will the cash distributions be payable?

The total distribution of $0.55 per share will be payable on March 27, 2025.

What is the regular cash distribution amount for Q1 2025?

The regular cash distribution for the first quarter of 2025 is $0.45 per share.

Who manages ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

Where can I find more information about ArrowMark Financial?

More information can be found on ArrowMark Financial's website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $63,800.

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DENVER, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share generated from excess income, and a regular cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the first quarter 2025. The total distribution of $0.55 per share will be payable on March 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2025.





“We are very pleased to announce a special distribution for Q1 2025 along with the regular quarterly distribution of $0.45. We believe this distribution reflects the Fund’s ability to consistently over-earn its declared quarterly distribution rate. ArrowMark Financial is committed to providing consistent risk-adjusted returns while maintaining focus on capital preservation and income generation for our shareholders,” said Chairman & CEO Sanjai Bhonsle.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contact the Fund’s secondary market service agent at 877-855-3434.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



and on the Fund’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com







Destra Capital Advisors LLC (877) 855-3434





Destra Capital Advisors LLC provides secondary market services for the Fund by agreement.



