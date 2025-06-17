ArrowMark Financial Corp. Declares Q2 2025 Cash Distribution of $0.45 per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. declared a $0.45 Q2 2025 cash distribution, payable June 27, 2025, to record shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced a cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the second quarter of 2025, set to be payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 23, 2025. The company's Q1 2025 net income was reported at $0.58 per share, exceeding the distribution amount, reflecting consistent performance over the past four years in providing income to shareholders. ArrowMark Financial, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "BANX," focuses on delivering current income by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. The announcement also includes a reminder of the investment risks associated with the fund.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash distribution of $0.45 per share indicates strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Q1 2025 net income reported at $0.58 per share, exceeding the distribution amount, reflects the company's ability to generate income beyond its payout obligations.

The consistent over-earning of the quarterly distribution rate over the past four years demonstrates the fund's stability and effective management in meeting income objectives.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes risks associated with the investment, including market risks, credit and counterparty risks, and the potential for shares to trade at a discount from net asset value, which may deter potential investors.

Despite a strong net income for Q1 2025, the release lacks information on potential challenges or changes that could impact future performance, creating uncertainty for investors.

The mention of non-diversification risk and the statement that shares may not be appropriate for all investors could raise concerns about the fund's risk profile and suitability for different investor types.

FAQ

What is the cash distribution amount declared by ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial has declared a cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

When will the cash distribution be paid to shareholders?

The cash distribution will be payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 23, 2025.

How did ArrowMark Financial perform in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, ArrowMark Financial reported a net income of $0.58 per share, exceeding the distribution amount.

What is the primary investment objective of ArrowMark Financial?

The primary investment objective of ArrowMark Financial is to provide shareholders with current income through regulatory capital securities.

Who manages ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

Full Release



DENVER, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.45 per share for the second quarter 2025. The total distribution of $0.45 per share will be payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 23, 2025.





“We are very pleased to announce the net income for Q1 2025 was $0.58 per share, well in excess of the quarterly distribution amount of $0.45 per share. Over the past four years, the Fund has consistently over-earned its quarterly distribution rate. This has allowed the Fund to deliver on its objective to provide shareholders with consistent income,” said Chairman & CEO Sanjai Bhonsle.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contact the Fund’s secondary market service agent at 877-855-3434.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



and on the Fund’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







