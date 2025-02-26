ArrowMark Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value of $22.11 as of January 31, 2025

ArrowMark Financial announced an estimated NAV of $22.11 as of January 31, 2025.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced that its estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of January 31, 2025, was $22.11. This figure is not a comprehensive representation of the company's financial condition for that month. ArrowMark Financial, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "BANX," is a non-diversified, closed-end fund focused on providing current income through investments in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. Managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, the company emphasizes the risks associated with its investment strategy, including various market and credit risks, and notes that shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Investors are encouraged to review the company's investment objectives and risks before proceeding.

ArrowMark Financial's estimated NAV of $22.11 as of January 31, 2025, provides investors with a clear and recent valuation metric, which can enhance transparency and trust in the company's financial management.



The announcement of the NAV reflects the company's ongoing commitment to provide current income to shareholders through its investment strategy focused on regulatory capital securities.



As a NASDAQ-listed company, ArrowMark Financial demonstrates credibility and accessibility for investors looking for reliable investment opportunities in the closed-end fund space.

The estimated NAV of $22.11 as of January 31, 2025, indicates potential uncertainty about the fund's financial condition, as it is described as unaudited and not comprehensive.

The press release explicitly states that there is no assurance that the company will achieve its investment objective, which may undermine investor confidence.

The mention of numerous risks, including market risks, liquidity risks, and the potential for shares to trade at a discount to NAV, highlights significant concerns that could deter potential investors.

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of January 31, 2025, was $22.11.





This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month January 31, 2025.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit



ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com



, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at



BANX@destracapital.com



.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





and on the BANX’s website at



ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com



.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com





