ArrowMark Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value of $21.78 as of March 31, 2025

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced an estimated NAV of $21.78 as of March 31, 2025, highlighting market risks.

Quiver AI Summary

ArrowMark Financial Corp. announced an estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of $21.78 per share as of March 31, 2025. This figure is not a complete financial statement for that date. ArrowMark Financial, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol BANX, is a closed-end fund focused on providing current income by primarily investing in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. The fund is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. Investors are reminded that achieving investment objectives is not guaranteed and that the fund is subject to various risks. Detailed information about the company's financial performance and risks can be found in their reports on the SEC website and their own site.

Potential Positives

ArrowMark Financial's estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of March 31, 2025, was reported at $21.78, providing transparency about the company's financial position.



The press release highlights BANX's investment objective of providing current income to shareholders, indicating a focus on income-generating investments.



As a non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on NASDAQ, ArrowMark Financial has access to public capital markets, enhancing its visibility and potential investor interest.



The press release directs stakeholders to the company's website and SEC reports, promoting transparency and encouraging investor engagement.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the unaudited nature of the Net Asset Value (NAV), which may raise concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the reported figure of $21.78.

The disclaimer regarding the lack of assurance in achieving investment objectives may deter potential investors, indicating uncertainty in the fund's performance.

The acknowledgment of numerous risks associated with the investment, including market and management risks, may cause potential investors to reconsider their interest in the fund.

FAQ

What is the estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) for ArrowMark Financial as of March 31, 2025?

The estimated NAV for ArrowMark Financial as of March 31, 2025, is $21.78.

What type of fund is ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BANX.”

What is the investment objective of ArrowMark Financial?

ArrowMark Financial aims to provide shareholders with current income through investments in regulatory capital securities.

How can I learn more about ArrowMark Financial Corp.?

You can learn more by visiting ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contacting Destra at 877.855.3434.

What risks are associated with investing in ArrowMark Financial?

Investors face various risks, including market risks, income risks, liquidity risks, and credit risks, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $84,810 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $45,396 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANA STAGGS (President) purchased 149 shares for an estimated $2,737

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DENVER, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("ArrowMark Financial"), today announced that BANX’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of March 31, 2025, was $21.78.





This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month March 31, 2025.







About ArrowMark Financial Corp.







ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. BANX pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. BANX is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com, or contact Destra at 877.855.3434 or by email at BANX@destracapital.com.







Disclaimer and Risk Factors:







There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at







www.sec.gov







and on the BANX’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.







Contact:









BANX@destracapital.com





