ArrowMark Financial (BANX) Declares $0.39 Dividend

ArrowMark Financial said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.76%, the lowest has been 6.53%, and the highest has been 13.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArrowMark Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANX is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 1,906K shares. The put/call ratio of BANX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ArrowMark Financial is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.11% from its latest reported closing price of 17.38.

The projected annual revenue for ArrowMark Financial is 26MM, an increase of 22.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANX by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANX by 84.55% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANX by 73.68% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANX by 0.43% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified,closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

